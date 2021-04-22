Breaking News

Touting: FG to deploy undercover agents at passport offices nationwide

Aregbesola
Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola

The Minister of Interior, Mr Rauf Aregbesola, has announced plans to deploy undercover agents to check touting, extortion and other sharp practices at passport offices nationwide and abroad.

Aregbesola made the announcement at a meeting with the Comptroller-General, Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), passport officers and attaches of missions, on Thursday in Abuja.

”I am declaring a zero-tolerance stance to all forms of touting. No applicant will be made to pay any illegitimate fees.

”We are going to embed security operatives, seen and unseen, in all our passport offices. They will wear body cameras.

”They will detect and report any form of solicitations, inflation, improper communications, extortion, diversion, hoarding and other corrupt practices”, the minister said. Details later (NAN)

