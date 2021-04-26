Tens of Nigerian troops currently battling the Boko Haram insurgency in the North East have been mistakenly hit by a military airstrike during an attack.

According to reports, the insurgents who disguised as friendly forces and equipped with two stolen MRAPs and a scorpion APC, both military convoys, gained access into the Mainok military base in Borno.

After gaining access to the military base, the insurgents went straight to the arms store, and started inflicting heavy firepower on the troops and dislodged them.

According to reports, a reinforcement team coming from Ngandu were believed to have been killed by a friendly military airstrike. About 30 members of the reinforcement team were believed to have been killed in the airstrike.

It was learnt that the airforce team mistook the reinforcement team for Boko Haram as both were cladded in similar military uniform and operational vehicles.

Two out of 4 MRAPs from Lagos heading to Maiduguri on a pen-loader were also carted away by the NSAG operatives.

The Boko Haram insurgency has rocked Nigeria for slightly over a decade, leaving parts of Borno, Yobe and Adamawa destitute. The conflict has also spread to neigbouring Chad, Niger REublic and Cameroon.

Below are graphic images of the slain soldiers

Like this: Like Loading...