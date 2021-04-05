A transgender woman needed to have one of her testicles removed because of her habit of ‘tucking,’ made famous through hit TV show Ru Paul’s Drag Race. The unidentified 24-year-old, from the Philippines, had not yet undergone full gender reassignment surgery. The avid cross-dresser pushed her testicles back into her stomach four times a week […]

The post Transwoman Forced To Have Testicles Removed After Years Of Tucking appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.

Like this: Like Loading...