Breaking News

Transwoman Forced To Have Testicles Removed After Years Of Tucking

By
0
transwoman-forced-to-have-testicles-removed-after-years-of-tucking
Views: Visits 4

A transgender woman needed to have one of her testicles removed because of her habit of ‘tucking,’ made famous through hit TV show Ru Paul’s Drag Race. The unidentified 24-year-old, from the Philippines, had not yet undergone full gender reassignment surgery. The avid cross-dresser pushed her testicles back into her stomach four times a week […]

The post Transwoman Forced To Have Testicles Removed After Years Of Tucking appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.

UNIPORT warns public over fake recruitment ad on social media

Previous article

Ebonyi attacks: No illusions, we’ll ensure justice for victims, beef up security ― Osinbajo

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Leave a Reply

More in Breaking News