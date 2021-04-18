Military troops of Operation Lafiya Dole have arrested a suspected Boko Haram informant who has spying on the activities of the armed forces in Yobe State.

It was gathered that the spying activities of the suspect and his accomplices led to several attacks on the troop positioned at Kamuya area of the state.

This development was contained in a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja on Sunday by the Director of Army Public Relations, Brigadier-General Mohammed Yerima.

According to Gen Yerima, the informant who was identified as Modu Ari was apprehended by troops of 27 Task Force Bridge.

The statement read:

“Troops of Operation Lafiya Dole have arrested suspected Boko Haram informant whose spying activities and that of his accomplices were responsible for the attacks on troops position by terrorists in Kamuya, Yobe State.

“The informant who was identified as Modu Ari was apprehended by troops of 27 Task Force Brigade.

“On interrogation, he confessed to have revealed troops’ movement and position to his Boko Haram collaborators.

The army spokesperson noted that investigation is ongoing to unravel the network of local informants whose nefarious activities have endangered those on clearance operations around the fringes of Timbuktu Triangle.

“The unfortunate sabotage of troops movement by Ari and his accomplices made it possible for the terrorists to attack the rear element of troops on patrol.

“Though the attack was swiftly repelled by troops from the Tactical Headquarters of 27 Task Force Brigade and Army Super Camp 3 Buratai, own troops suffered some casualties,” the statement added.

Meanwhile, the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen Ibrahim Attahiru was quoted to have sent encouragement to the soldiers on the battleground.

“In spite of the setback, the Chief of Army Staff has encouraged troops of Operation Tura Takaibango to keep their fighting spirit up and to remain dedicated in the effort to flush out the remnants of the terrorists as quickly as possible.

“He charged them not to relent even in the face of gross unpatriotic acts of some locals who are snitching on their movements and positions.”

“He said citizens are advised to avail the forces of credible and timely information that will help them flush out the insurgents,” the statement quoted the army chief.

Like this: Like Loading...