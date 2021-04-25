Troops of Operation Lafiya Dole (OPLD), on Friday, eliminated 21 Boko Haram/Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) fighters following Friday’s attack on the border town of Geidam in Yobe, the Nigerian Army has said.

In a statement issued by the Director, Army Public Relations, Brig.-Gen. Mohammed Yerima, on Saturday, the troops also recovered a gun truck and other assorted weapons from the fighters.

He said the troops, who are currently conducting ‘Operation Tura Takaibango’ engaged the terrorist when they attacked the strategic border town on Friday, destroying three communications masts and looting some shops in the process.

Yerima said the troops stationed at the town supported by the Air Component of OPLD mounted a hot pursuit and closed up with the terrorists killing 21 of them in the process.

“The gallant troops successfully recovered a gun truck with an anti-aircraft gun mounted on it, eight AK 47 rifles with ten magazines as well as two Rocket Propelled Grenade Bombs and five chargers.

“Other items recovered include over a thousand rounds of different calibers of ammunition, one Commando Mortar Tube, 3 IED blasting devices, toolboxes, communication radios and cell phones among several other items of value,” he said.

Yerima said the troops were still combing the area for possible discoveries, adding that most of the fighters escaped with various degrees of injuries from the encounter.

He disclosed that three soldiers were wounded and are in stable conditions and receiving medical attention in a military facility.

“The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt.-Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru, congratulated the Theatre Commander and troops of OPLD including the Air Component for this great achievement.

“The COAS restated the commitment of the Nigerian Army under his leadership to ending terrorism and all violent crimes in the North East and other parts of the country.

“He further enjoined the troops to sustain the ongoing offensive under Operation Tura Takaibango until this noble goal is attained,” he said.

Like this: Like Loading...