The Nigeria Army says troops of Operation Lafiya Dole, have again, inflicted heavy casualty on Boko Haram terrorists who attempted to launch attacks on Dikwa town in Borno on Sunday night.

The Director, Army Public Relations, Brig.-Gen. Mohammed Yerima, disclosed this in a statement on Monday in Abuja.

Yerima said the troops, who were stationed at Dikwa and Gulumba Gana, supported by the Air Component, engaged the terrorists who mounted on 12 gun trucks in their numbers.

He said the attack took place just as the locals were preparing to break their Ramadan fast for the day.

According to him, the troops having contained the initial wave of the attack had to occupy their alternative Headquarters at Gulumba Gana to enable the Air Component engage any gun trucks and other technicals in the vicinity of the attack to prevent fratricide.

“The troops launched a counter attack in the early hours of Monday, April 19 and successfully reoccupied their main headquarters in Dikwa.

“The retreating terrorists suffered heavy losses in both equipment and personnel including some of their key leaders from the superior fire power of own troops both from the air and ground forces.

“The troops are currently patrolling Dikwa town and environs to assess the level of damage inflicted on the terrorists,” he said.

The Army spokesperson said that the Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru, commended the troops for their doggedness and directed them to restrategise with a view to preventing further attacks in the area.

He assured that the Nigerian Army would remain committed towards ensuring a safe and secure environment throughout the North-East.

