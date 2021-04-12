The Nigerian Army says, its troops supported by Air Component of Operation Lafiya Dole (OPLD) have thwarted Boko Haram terrorists’ incursion into Damasak, Headquarters of Mobbar Local Government Area of Borno, killing scores. The Director, Army Public Relations, Brig.-Gen. Mohammed Yerima, in as statement on Monday, said the success was recorded on April 10. Yerima […]

The post Troops repel terrorists incursion, eliminate scores in Borno appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.

Like this: Like Loading...