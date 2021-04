Chelsea’s Thomas Tuchel will confront Manchester City’s Top-flight European football awaits sports fans this weekend on StarTimes. In Spain, Barcelona will seek their first glory this season as they battle Athletic Club in the Copa del Rey final today. The FA Cup semifinal clash between Chelsea and Manchester City will hold in Wembley today and […]

The post Tuchel clashes with Guardiola in FA Cup semi-final appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.

Like this: Like Loading...