THE Nigerian and Ghanian Twittersphere has been set abuzz over the announcement of the choice of Ghana as headquarters of the microblogging platform.

Jack Dorsey, Twitter’s chief executive officer, announced the development yesterday

“Twitter is now present on the continent. Thank you Ghana and @NAkufoAddo. #TwitterGhana,” Dorsey tweeted.

The announcement has since generated reactions from some Nigerians on Twitter, as they have taken to the microblogging platform to register different opinions, especially on the choice of Ghana instead of Nigeria.

While some blamed the choice on policies said to negatively affect the ease of doing business in Nigeria, others claimed the government’s clampdown on protesters during the #EndSARS protests contributed to Twitter’s decision to choose Ghana.

“Maybe Jack couldn’t get SIM card,” Nimueh Anacksunamun, tweeted.

“The choice of Ghana as HQ for Twitter’s Africa operations is EXCELLENT news. Gov’t and Ghanaians welcome very much this announcement and the confidence reposed in our country,” the president tweeted in reply to Dorsey’s tweet.

