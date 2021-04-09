Two men, Anene Victor, and Emmanuel Larry have been jailed for protesting against President Muhammadu Buhari in Kogi state.

In a viral video on Monday, the duo, who were holding “Buhari must go” posters, were seen being flogged by youths for their demonstration.

Reacting to the incident, Kingsley Fanwo, the state commissioner for information, said the youths handed over the men to the police.

He said the youths were commended by the state government for stopping the protesters.

“The Kogi government has commended some youths for putting a stop to an alleged campaign against President Muhammadu Buhari in the state,” he said.

The commissioner also added that the anti-Buhari campaigners may be prosecuted for violating the state’s environmental laws.

Upon their arrest, the protesters were however, allegedly handed over to thugs by the police who paraded them around Lokoja, the state capital, flogging and torturing them.

They were also reportedly arraigned in a magistrate’s court and subsequently jailed.

However, Ayuba Edeh, the state commissioner of police, said he only knows about the arrest of people who vandalised public property.

“I don’t know. We didn’t arrest any anti-Buhari protester. We arrested people that were defacing public property. Because you know anti-Buhari protesters are all over the place every day, it’s normal and they’re everywhere. So they were arrested for defacing public property.”

When asked if the men were handed over to thugs by the police and tortured, he denied knowledge of that.

“I’m not aware of that,” he said.

