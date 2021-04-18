Two drug traffickers arrested by operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, at the Lagos airport have excreted a total of 191 pellets of heroin and cocaine while under observation.

The operatives, on April 10, 2021, during the outward screening of passengers on Ethiopian airline to Italy, at the Murtala Mohammed International Airport in Lagos, intercepted and referred one Chukwudi Destiny for scanning and the result proved positive to drug ingestion.

Consequently, the suspect was placed under excretion observation, and in the process, he excreted 92 pellets of Heroin weighing 1.300Kg.

Similarly, on April 12, 2021, during the inbound examination of consignments on an Ethiopian airline cargo flight from South Africa, operatives at SAHCO import shed made a seizure of 11.550kg of Heroin cleverly packed and concealed in corn flakes cartons.

The development led to the arrest of four clearing agents.

The Commander, MMIA Command of the NDLEA, Ahmadu Garba, said a sting operation was executed on the address provided by one the suspects.

“In the process, a Congolese, Kayembe Kamba Mazepy was arrested. After his arrest, he mentioned another person expected to receive the parcel from him.

“On the strength of the information, another sting operation was conducted in the early hours of Saturday 17th April 2021 where the person that came to take delivery was arrested,” Garba said.

The drug law operatives, on Friday 16th of April, 2021, also arrested another trafficker, Ezekiel Chibuzo who arrived in Lagos from Brazil onboard Qatar airline for drug ingestion.

The said Chibuzo has so far excreted 99 wraps of Cocaine.

Operatives at the export shed of the airport also seized 822.950kg of khat leaves heading to UK and US.

All of these seizures come barely two weeks after a Madrid, Spain-bound trafficker, Okonkwo Chimezie Henry, excreted 113 wraps of Cocaine after his arrest at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, MMIA.

Reacting to the latest drug haul at the airport, Chairman/Chief Executive of NDLEA, Brig. General Mohamed Buba Marwa commended the officers and men of the MMIA Command for their commitment to the nation’s crusade against illicit drugs.

“While I commend the officers and men of our MMIA Command, let me again warn unrepentant barons and traffickers that the game is up for them because we’ll continue to disrupt their criminal trade as part of efforts to secure our country and protect the future of our youths”, Marwa stated in his message on Sunday.

