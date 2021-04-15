Two female correctional service officials have been dismissed after investigations into an explicit video that went viral last month showing one of the officials having sex with an inmate. The incident took place at the Ncome correctional facility in KwaZulu-Natal according to a report by Times Live. In a statement on Wednesday, the correctional services […]

The post Two Female Prison Officials Fired After Intimate Sex Videos Went Viral appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.

Like this: Like Loading...