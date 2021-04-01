A gender-reveal party stunt went wrong when two pilots died after they crashed into the sea in front of a horrified family.

The tragic incident occurred over the Caribbean sea in the Nichupte Lagoon off the coast of Cancun in south-eastern Mexico at around 3.30 pm on Tuesday, March 30.

The expecting couple and their family and friends were watching from a boat before the horrific crash.

At one point, the guests are heard exclaiming “It’s a girl!” as the aircraft flew across the ocean with a sign behind it revealing the unborn’s sex.

One of the crowd even joked: “It’s all good as long as it doesn’t end up crashing into us”.

But the joyous atmosphere turned into horror within seconds when the guests noticed the aircraft plummeting towards the water.

The plane, that was rented for the gender-reveal party from a company called Xomex, crashed into the sea and disappeared under the waves as the person recording the stunt says: “Surely this can’t be happening.”

The navy came to the aid of the victims, according to the Mexican news outlet Debate.

The pilot and the co-pilot were reportedly both recovered from the water but one died during the rescue and the other was declared dead while receiving first aid on land.

The federal civil aviation agency has begun an investigation into what caused the crash.

