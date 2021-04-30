The mega-fight between Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua is reportedly on the brink of being scrapped amid frustration the bout is yet to be finalized, with alternative opponents for both Britain’s world heavyweight champions already on stand-by.

Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury had agreed on a two-fight deal last month but date and location for the first bout is still to be finalised.

A few days ago, Anthony Joshua promoter Eddie Hearn claimed that the deal was also done, with the details set to be made public soon. It was rumoured that the fight could go down in the summer of 2021 in Saudi Arabia and could make around $200 million, which would later be split 50-50 between the two parties.

However, Fury’s American promoter, Bob Arum has now said that the Tyson Fury vs Anthony Joshua bout might not take place this year as the terms with Saudi Arabia are yet to be finalised

He told Telegraph on Thursday night, April 29: ‘We keep passing deadlines for Eddie Hearn to deliver the deal he keeps talking about and we are out of time. Once again he is saying next week but next week never comes.’

Mr. Bob also spoke about the possibility of Deontay Wilder’s trilogy fight with Fury, who knocked him out to gain the WBC world title.

With Wilder back in training, Arum added: ‘Fury-Joshua looks dead in the water. Tyson has been out of action for too long and has to fight this summer. Who else is he going to fight other than Wilder? A third fight between them is huge in its own right.’

Oleksandr Usyk, the former undisputed world cruiserweight champion, is also back at work in the gym as the mandatory challenger for one of Anthony Joshua’s collection of belts and is ready to step in against him.

The boxing promoter, Eddie Hearn is still insisting that a $150million (£108m) deal for a mid-summer battle between Joshua and the Gypsy King remains in Saudi Arabia for this summer, saying: ‘It is definitely, 100 percent, going to happen.’

Arum retorts: ‘Eddie only has one fight left with his Joshua contract and he is desperate for it be this big one. Usyk is a good fight but not as huge as Tyson and AJ. But it doesn’t look possible now before next year or even the year after. Like Tyson, Joshua needs to fight soon.’