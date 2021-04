The United States (U.S.) Consul-General in Nigeria, Claire Pierangelo, yesterday, disclosed that since 2003, the U.S. government had provided at least not less than $6 billion worth of assistance to Nigeria to fight HIV/AIDS in the country.

