By Ola Ajayi

THE University College Hospital, Ibadan, yesterday took delivery of the first In Vitro Fertilization, IVF, triplets.

It was gathered that the procedure for the delivery commenced at about 1pm and took about 46 minutes.

The hospital’s communication team said in a statement: ‘’The mother and the babies, all females, are in good condition.

“The babies weighed 1.4kg, 2.5kg and 2.4kg respectively. The elated father, Dr. Kehinde Osiki of the Department of History and Strategic Studies at the University of Lagos was on ground to witness the delivery of the babies.

“Dr. Osiki could not hide his joy at the arrival of the babies. He pointed out that Technology has brought relief to problems often attributed to spirituality, saying that instead of people carrying the burden of superstition, they should rather seek scientific solutions to problems. ‘’He encouraged married couples who could not fertilise not to lose hope as solutions abound for all problems. The mother of the triplets works with the Forestry Research Institute of Nigeria, Ibadan.’’

The Chief Medical Director of the University College Hospital,Ibadan, Professor Jesse Abiodun Otegbayo, while expressing delight at the delivery of the triplets, enthused that it was another success story for UCH. Professor Otegbayo pointed out that the commitment to take UCH to an enviable level had played out with the commencement of the IVF in 2020.

He appreciated the team that took part in the delivery.

Reacting to the development, former Chief Medical Director of the hospital, Professor Abiodun Ilesanmi, praised Professor Otegbayo for not abandoning the IVF project he (Ilesanmi) initiated about 13 years ago.

