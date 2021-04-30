Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom. Photo: TWITTER/MRUDOMEMMANUEL

Akwa Ibom State Governor, Udom Emmanuel, has lamented the absence of Federal Government projects in the South-South region, but commended Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governors for executing laudable projects in their states. He stated at Ohrerhe-Agbarho, Ughelli North Council of Delta State, while unveiling the Ohrerhe Road and Bridge projects executed by the Delta State Government.

Emmanuel commended his Delta counterpart, Ifeanyi Okowa for his commitment to the development of the state in spite the scarce resources and inflation in the country.

“Once you see a governor trying to sign his signature in a community, it means he really likes that community. So many areas are crying for development with the little resources we have and the rate of inflammation that we are also going through. I thank the governor for signing his signature in this community,” he said.

He condemned those who always examine the revenue accruing to the state without considering the high cost of executing projects in the Niger Delta region due to its difficult terrain.

Governor Emmanuel acknowledged that the South-South states where PDP states and would remain PDP, just as he added that all the development going on in the country were only in place states governed by PDP.

The governor explained that the real dividend of democracy was the projects that were put on ground for the use of the common man.

An indigene of the community, Chief Michael Akpobasa, described Governor Okowa as the ‘road master of our time.’Disclosing that the road had brought development to Ohrerhe Community, Akpobasa said the road had suffered under previous administrations and commended Okowa for executing the project.



