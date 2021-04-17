Breaking News

UI releases 2020/2021 Post-UTME results

By
0
ui-releases-2020/2021-post-utme-results
Views: Visits 4

UI releases 2020/2021 Post-UTME results

Rethinking Federal Role in Nigeria’s university system
Front Gate of University of Ibadan (UI), Ibadan.

The University of Ibadan (UI) has released the results of its Post-Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) screening exercise for candidates who chose the institution.

This is contained in a statement by the institution’s Director of Public Communications, Mr Olatunji Oladejo, in Ibadan on Saturday.

Also read: Couple in court for assaulting, tying son with rope in Osun

Oladejo stated that the Registrar, Mrs Olubunmi Faluyi, announced the release of the results via the university’s Official Bulletin No. 4372 of Saturday, 17 April, 2021.

Candidates were advised to check the admission portal for the results.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalled that the computer-based screening exercise took place from Tuesday, April 6 to Saturday, April 10, 2021.

Vanguard News Nigeria 

The post UI releases 2020/2021 Post-UTME results appeared first on Vanguard News.

Myanmar junta releases 23,000 inmates in New Year amnesty

Previous article

You may also like

Comments

Leave a Reply

More in Breaking News