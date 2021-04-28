PDP and its colour flags By Dirisu Yakubu, ABUJA The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has called on the President Muhammadu Buhari-led government to heed the advice of the government of the United Kingdom on the need to enact an electoral act amendment bill to protect the nation’s democracy.

In a chat with our correspondent, the national publicity secretary of the party, Kola Ologbondiyan, described the counsel as a welcome development, lamenting however that the ruling party has not demonstrated official eagerness to strengthen the country’s democracy since it assumed office in 2015.

Also read: APC backs Wike on imposition of curfew in Rivers, urges residents to obey He said: “This is what the PDP has been saying all these years. The position of the United Kingdom government is a validation of the stand of our party and it is a welcome development.

“It is clear to Nigerians that President Muhammadu Buhari and the All Progressives Congress, APC, are not prepared to enact an amended electoral bill into law and this is most unfortunate.

“For 2023 elections to be free, fair and credible, we must improve on our electioneering process and this is only achievable if we review the current processes, procedures and guidelines on how elections are conducted.

“We commend the UK and we must say that this is what is expected from friends of Nigeria, desirous of seeing her democracy strengthen and virile.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

