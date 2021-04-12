By Ndahi Marama – Maiduguri

The United Nations resident and humanitarian coordinator in Nigeria, Mr Edward Kallon, on Sunday condemned devastating attacks on three humanitarian hubs by Boko Haram sect in Damasak, Borno state.

The condemnation was contained in a press statement emailed to Vanguard Correspondent in Maiduguri.

“I am deeply concerned about recurrent reports of violent attacks by non-state armed groups putting the lives of civilians at risk.

“Last night and through the morning, a violent attack in Damasak town, in Borno State, was reported with three international aid partners’ facilities directly targeted, set ablaze, and sustained damage.

“I continue to be concerned about the safety and security of civilians and humanitarian workers.

“I strongly condemn the attack, as humanitarian aid operations and facilities are the lifeline for people affected by violence and conflict in north-east Nigeria who are dependent on assistance to survive.

“Humanitarian operations in Damasak will be reduced due to the violent attack, which will affect the support to 8,800 internally displaced people and 76,000 people in the host community receiving humanitarian assistance and protection there.

“Civilians and aid workers, their facilities and assets should never be a target. They must always be protected and respected. I call on armed parties to observe and commit to international humanitarian law and human rights law, and ensure the protection of civilians, humanitarian property, and personnel.

“I also appeal to our generous donors and stakeholders for support in funding the nine humanitarian hubs and to the United Nations Humanitarian Air Service (UNHAS), as these are vital enablers of the humanitarian operations in north-east Nigeria. I also appeal to donors to urgently continue their support for the Humanitarian Response Plan for north-east Nigeria in order to provide lifesaving and life sustaining support to some 6.4 million displaced people and host communities affected by the humanitarian crisis there.” Kallon stated.

