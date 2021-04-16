By Adeola Badru

The Minister for Women Affairs Africa IPSPUN, Ambassador Juanita Nwendu, has stressed the need to give more attention to growth and stability women in governance for any country to develop, just as the International Parliament for Safety, Peace and Justice of United Nations (IPSPJUN), Oyo State chapter, was inaugurated in Ibadan.

While speaking on the theme: “Transforming Oyo State Waste into a Treasure Base,” at the event held at Western Hall, Secretariat, Ibadan, yesterday, Amb. Nwendu, observed that political accountability to women began with increasing the number of women in decision-making positions, adding that was required are genders sensitive governance reforms that would make all elected officials more effective at promoting gender equality in public policy and ensuring their implementation.

“Studies show higher numbers of women in parliament generally contribute to stronger attention to women’s issues. Women’s political participation is a fundamental prerequisite for gender equality and genuine democracy.”

“It facilitates women’s direct engagement in public decision-making and is a means for ensuring better accountability to women.”

“As we speak, IPSPJUN is currently in 15 African countries and it’s in the interest of women and the girl child. It is a selfless effort to make sure that all women are well established.”

“IPSPJUN is already in 12 states in Nigeria and over time it would be in all the 36 states. IPSPJUN is ready to fund and facilitate programmes in states who are financially incapacitated to better the lives of Nigerian women,” she said.

According to her, IPSPJUN is an international organization under the United Nations and an affiliate of Global Forum For Peace, Peace Justice and Human Rights, United States of America.

“The International Parliament is in 155 countries and has been in existence for 35 years but Africa wasn’t included until 2019.”

In his remark, the Senior Special Assistant on Environment to Gov. Seyi Makinde, Mr Ademola Aderinto, who spoke on behalf of the governor, said the theme of the inauguration incidentally tallied with the state government’s agenda on the environment.

“The state will join hands with IPSPJUN to help empower more women, we celebrate this initiative as it’s a great stride towards making lives better for the women. In the past Oyo State is known to be the dumping site for waste, the face of that has changed lately by the efforts of Ģov. Makinde by turning waste to wealth.”

“We appreciate your effort to fund programmes and projects concerning women and girl child in the state. The state will give as much support that is needed for women,” he said.

While speaking, the newly elected IPSPJUN Commissioner, Oyo State Chapter, Amb. Mary Ann-Akalo stated her commitment to work tirelessly to promote peace and unity of women and girl child.

Ann-Akalo said that there was a need to create awareness on the effectiveness of gender equality and participation of African women in leadership to eliminate poverty.

“Illiteracy and child/aged women mortality is very important. I’ll be working to promote peace, education, empower, develop and sustain Oyo State women.”

“To unite Oyo State women, encourage women political participation in all spheres of life, to eliminate discrimination all forms of social vices would be looked into. Injustice and violence against Oyo State women and girl child is one area that would be looked into,” she said.

