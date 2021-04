The Bursar of the University of Benin (UNIBEN), Mr. Victor Imagbe, yesterday escaped being kidnapped by gunmen who invaded his house along Sapele Road in Benin City. An officer attached to the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Ugiagbe Alex Osaghae, who was on guard duty at the home of the bursar was killed […]

