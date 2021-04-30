By Dirisu Yakubu Barely a week of complaint by Nigerian-American philanthropist, Mr Toyin Dawodu, to Nigeria’s Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu, on the plight of the 2018/2019 graduates of the University of Lagos (UNILAG) yet to obtain their certificates owing to the failure of the institution to hold a convocation ceremony; the over 13,000 graduates can now heave a sigh of relief.

The authorities of the University have now slated June 30th-July 9th for the all-important convocation ceremony to enable the graduates to obtain their certificates which will make them eligible to participate in the National Youth Service Corps, NYSC programme.

Worried by the plights of the students, Mr Dawodu had instructed Barrister Frank Tiete, Convener of the Citizens Advocacy for Social and Economic Rights, CASER, to demand immediate action to address the issue, threatening to seek legal redress in the event of failing to do so.

ALSO READ: Buhari approves re-appointment of ServiCom Coordinator In a statement issued by Barrister Tiete, Friday and made available to the media, the public interest attorney remarked:

“The public interest advocacy/public interest litigation initiated by Mr. Toyin Dawodu to demand that the University of Lagos, UNILAG, immediately issues certificates to its long-standing graduates since 2019, has recorded a significant success as the University of Lagos, on the 29th of April, 2021, announced that it will hold its 51st Convocation Ceremony, starting from June 30th to July 9th, 2021, for the graduates of 2019. This is victory for public interest advocacy!”

Vanguard News Nigeria

