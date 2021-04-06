ECONOMY

The Managing Director of Unilever West Africa, Carl Cruz, has reinstated the company’s commitment towards job creation in the country using Ideatrophy Challenge, a business-oriented challenge that targets undergraduates across universities in Nigeria.

The challenge provides the participants the opportunities to develop ideas on real-life business scenarios, which are then reviewed by a panel of judges.

This year’s competition tagged: “More Than You Expect” was focused on the Sunlight Brand where the finalists were tasked to “Light up Africa with Your Ideas” by proposing product idea options for Sunlight.

After an exciting competition, Team Itesiwaju from University of Lagos, emerged the winner of the 9th edition of Unilever Nigeria Ideatrophy Challenge.

Speaking at the virtual event, Cruz affirmed Unilever’s commitment to creating a bright future for Nigerian youths, adding that the company would continue to contribute to the improvement of knowledge in the younger generation through Ideatrophy.

