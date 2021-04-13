– Offers to return fees or admission deferment

By Shina Abubakar

The management of Osun State University, UNIOSUN, has rejected students below 16 years earlier offered admission into the university for 2020/21 session by the Joint Admission and Matriculation Examination Board over Federal Government age policy.

It, however, gave the affected students option to defer their admission until they attain age 16 or be refunded their tuition fee.

A statement issued by the University’s spokesperson, Mr Adesoji Ademola in Osogbo on Tuesday disclosed that the Vice-Chancellor, Professor Labo Popoola insisted that the university would continue to enforce non-admission policy for underage student.

“We understand that some candidates that are under-age as at the period stated in the 2020 brochure of the UTME erroneously find their way in the system and UNIOSUN, in its mercy, had concluded to defer the admissions of such candidates till they attain the required age or they seek refund which will not allow them automatic admission to the institution.

“The 2020 Brochure for UTME states that the candidate must have attained the age of 16 years or would have done so on the first day of October in the year of his/her candidature”, he said.

Reacting to the rumor on the increment of school fees, he said the university has not increased its fees since 2017 which according to him is still in use.

He also stated that the University has provided accommodation for all the newly admitted students not to fall into wrong hands, however, “the University set some rules and regulations which the students are expected to abide with”.

