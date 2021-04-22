By Adeola Badru

Unknown gunmen struck again, as they reportedly kidnapped 18 passengers along Igboora-Eruwa road in Ibarapaland, Oyo state.

The incident which was said to have occurred in the early hours of Thursday morning has reportedly increased apprehensions in the minds of commuters and residents in the area.

Confirming the abduction, Oladiran Oladokun, told Vanguard that an 18-seater bus coming from Abeokuta transporting passengers along Igboora-Eruwa road, when the unknown gunmen laid ambush on them.

When asked if the matter has been reported to the police, Oladokun noted that he was not sure if the matter has been reported to the Igboora Police division because he did not personally have the division’s contact, but confirmed the abduction took place.

He said the empty 18-seater bus was still by the roadside along Igboora-Eruwa road.

As at press time, all efforts to get reactions from the Oyo State Police Public Relation Officer (PPRO), DSP Adewale Osifeso proved abortive as calls made and messages sent to his phone line were not responded to.

