Duante’s mother, Katie Wright, told a crowd earlier in the day that Wright called her to say he had been pulled over by police. She said she heard officers tell her son to put his phone down, and then one of the officers ended the call.

Soon after, her son’s girlfriend told her he had been shot.

“All he did was have air fresheners in the car and they told him to get out of the car,” Wright said.

“He got out of the car and his girlfriend said they shot him, he got back in the car and he drove away and crashed and now he’s dead on the ground. Nobody will tell us anything. Nobody will talk to us, I said please take my son off the ground,” she said.

The Brooklyn Center police, in a statement, said officers pulled over a driver for a traffic violation on Sunday afternoon. When they discovered he had an outstanding warrant, they tried to take him into custody.

He got back into his car and one of the officers fired their weapon, striking the driver.

The vehicle travelled several blocks before striking another vehicle, police said, adding both officers’ body cameras were activated during the incident.

The driver died at the scene, the statement said.

A female passenger in the car suffered “non-life-threatening injuries” from the crash and was transported to a local hospital.

A woman who lives near the crash scene, Carolyn Hanson, said she saw law enforcement officers pull a man out of a vehicle and perform CPR. A passenger who got out of the car was also covered in blood, Hanson said.

Brooklyn Center is a city with a population of about 30,000 people located on the northwest border of Minneapolis.

By Sunday evening about 100 people had gathered near the scene, according to the Star Tribune.

Public mourners included Wright’s family and friends who gathered, wept and consoled each other alongside protesters who carried “Black Lives Matter” flags, jumped atop police cars, confronted officers, and walked peacefully in columns with their hands held up.

On one street, “Justice for Daunte Wright” was written in multi-coloured chalk.

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz said he was monitoring the situation closely.

“Gwen and I are praying for Daunte Wright’s family as our state mourns another life of a Black man taken by law enforcement,” he said on Twitter

Mike Elliott, the mayor of Brooklyn Center, called the shooting “tragic”.

“We are asking the protesters to continue to be peaceful and that peaceful protester are not dealt with force,” he said on Twitter.