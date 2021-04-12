Protests have broken out in the US city of Minneapolis after a policeman fatally shot a young black man near where George Floyd was killed last year.
Hundreds of people, some visibly upset and one carrying a sign demanding “Justice for George Floyd”, confronted police in riot gear on Sunday night, 11 April, hours after the officer shot 20-year-old Daunte Wright in his car in the Minneapolis suburb of Brooklyn Center.
Brooklyn Center police set off flash bangs and fired tear gas into the crowd of protesters who had gathered outside the police station. National Guard troops were deployed just before midnight, the Star Tribune newspaper reported.
The latest shooting happened in a city already on edge and midway through the trial of the first of four police officers in Floyd’s death. The unarmed black man’s killing sparked months of protests in the US against racism and police brutality and attracted international outrage.
Comments