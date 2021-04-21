By Ibrahim HassanWuyo

Although there was no official confirmation of the number of students that were kidnapped from the Greenfield University in Kaduna state, a family member of one of the missing students was quoted saying the gunmen had demanded N800 million ransom before they will release about 23 students and staff of the institution.

” Negotiations are going on, the kidnappers have contacted some family members, asking for the payment of N800 million,” a cousin to one of the kidnapped students, Georgina Stephen has said.

She said the abductors asked her family to pay N8 million ransom before they could secure the release of their sister from captivity.

According to Georgiana, the abducted 23 included 14 girls, 6 boys and the staff of the university.

She said the kidnapers had subjected the students to torture, saying unless the ransom is paid, all the students in captivity would be killed.

