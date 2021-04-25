Police begin investigation to unravel killers

By Davies Iheamnachor

Unidentified gunmen have allegedly killed eight security operatives in Rivers State.

The unknown hoodlums, who stormed the state, Saturday night, killed the eight victims at different security checking points in the state.

A source, who gave his name simply as Chidadi, and privy to the development alleged that the invaders attacked four security checking points on the Owerri-Port Harcourt road.

Chidadi noted that four policemen, three Nigeria Customs operatives and two soldiers, believed to be Airforce personnel in the JTF were the victims of the attack.

The source disclosed that the killers also beheaded two of the persons killed at a Joint Task Force, JTF, a military close to the Port Harcourt International Airport, Omuagwa in Ikwerre Local Government Area of Rivers State.

Another source, who did not want his name in print said the bandits also attacked a Nigeria Customs checking point at Isiokpo Umuanwa interchange killed four persons and burnt down NC operational van.

The source disclosed that the killers commenced the attack at Elele and stretched uninterrupted till Omuagwa community Jn Ikwerre LGA, adding that they carted away guns and two operational vehicles of the security posts.

It also alleged that the gunmen had also made attempt to burn down the Ikwerre LGA headquarters in Isiokpo Community, recently renovated by the LGA chair, Mr Samuel Nwanosike, but were resisted by a local vigilante in the area, Isiokpo Security Planning and Advisory Committee, ISPAC.

The source said: “There was serious attack on security checking points on the Port Harcourt-Owerri road. About eight security men were killed.

“The boys that are still unknown came at night and attacked the a JTF checking point and killed three soldiers and two police They also attacked a Nigeria Customs’ checking point and killed three operatives.

“They were trying to attack the Police Area Command in Isiokpo and the local government council headquarters before ISPAC, a local vigilante engaged them.”

Meanwhile, the Public Relations Officer of the state Police Command, SP. Nnamdi Omoni, who confirmed the incident noted that details of the attack was sketchy at press time.

Omoni noted that the Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr Friday Eboka, has ordered full scale investigation into the development, adding that the culprits will be arrested and prosecuted.

He said: “I can confirm the attack on security Personnel along the Omagwa/Isiokpo/Elele Owerri Road. Details sketchy.

“The CP has launched a full scale Investigation into the dastardly attack with a view to arresting the perpetrators and bringing them to justice.

“Meanwhile, area is calm with reinforced and increased joint patrols of that stretch and other areas in the state by the security agencies. So far, the State is calm and secure and no cause for alarm.”

However, the All Progressives Congress, APC, has condemned the senseless killing of soldiers and policemen who were on duty in Rivers State by gunmen.

The party in a statement by its Spokesman in Rivers State, Chief Ogbonna Nwuke, called on the Governor Wike led-administration to redouble efforts at ensuring a safe state.

Nwuke said: “Those who carried out these attacks are evil; they are cowards; and we must make sure that these evil minded cowards are not allowed to threaten our peace.

“Our hearts go out to the families of these gallant soldiers and policemen who paid the supreme price that we may live.

“We sympathise with those they left behind and urge the authorities in Port Harcourt to ensure that the lives of these officers who died on the line of duty do not go in vain.

“No struggle, no matter how valuable, is worth the blood of others. We therefore urge all Nigerians to unite against the actions of all known separatists across the country who are determined to tear us apart, not by the force of reason, but by acts of terrorism.”

