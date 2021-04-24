Killed NSCDC officer, another two at Mgbidi Junction

By Chinonso Alozie – Owerri

The Imo State Police Command on Saturday confirmed that the Imo State Governor’s House at his (Hope Uzodinma) hometown, Omuma in Oru East local government area of the state, was attacked with a petrol bomb but that the hoodlums did not succeed in burning the house, only vehicles were damaged.

According to the State Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Orlando Ikeokwo, disclosed this to newsmen in Owerri, while reacting to the governor’s house attack.

The hoodlums, he said, were successfully repelled by security operatives. However, he confirmed that the hoodlums killed an officer of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, NSCDC, during the attack.

He further said that as the hoodlums were trying to escape that they killed two security operatives at Mgbidi Junction, one a police Sergent and another NSCDC, officer.

He said: “Yes, I can confirm the story, the hoodlums attacked the Governor’s House by throwing in Petrol bomb as a result of which two cars were burnt, but they were successfully reppelled.

“And none of the buildings was set ablaze, however, one unarmed personnel of the NSCDC was killed in the process, the hoodlums while escaping also killed a Police Sergeant and another NSCDC personnel both in there private vehicles at Mgbidi junction.”

It should be recalled that Vanguard had reported that the same hoodlums who carried these attacks on the Imo governor’s house had carried out attacks in other places.

