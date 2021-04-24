…says attack political

By Chinonso Alozie, Owerri

The Imo state government on Saturday said that security operatives repelled the about 15 hoodlums who attacked the house of the state governor, Hope Uzodimma.

The state Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Declan Emelumba, spoke in Owerri, on what transpired during the attack on the governor’s house.

Emelumba said that it was as a result of how they were repelled that the hoodlums could not succeed in carrying the extent of damages which they intended to execute. This was as the state government said it believed that the attack was politically sponsored.

According to the State Commissioner for Information, he said: “Gallant security operatives this morning repelled an attack on the Omuma country home of the governor of Imo State, Sen Hope Uzodimma.

“At about 9 am today, Saturday, April 24th, a group of hoodlums numbering about 15 driving in a motorcade of three vehicles accompanied by a tipper loaded with used tyres, stormed the country home of the governor in Omuma, Oru East LGA and attempted to burn down the house.”

“However, vigilant security operatives attached to the Governor’s house successfully repelled the attack and consequently minimised the damage they had planned to unleash.

“In the crossfire that ensued a few casualties were recorded. Preliminary investigation suggests that the foiled attack may have been politically sponsored.

“The government has directed the relevant security agencies to expedite investigation on the incident and promptly apprehend the sponsors and their agents and bring them to justice,” Emelumba said.

