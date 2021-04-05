By Chinonso Alozie

Thousands of inmates who were freed by hoodlums from the Owerri correctional facility, on Monday, littered the streets of Owerri with their luggage.

Vanguard visited the Owerri correctional center located along Okigwe road, and saw bags of different sizes even religious books as well as writing materials, clothes of both male and female were seen on the road sides, at the front of the correctional center.

READ ALSO:

Other streets luggage of the fleeing inmates were visibly seen included; Wethedral, Assumpta and front of Imo government house.

Some eyewitnesses who spoke to Vanguard said that, “The inmates decided to abandon their properties because they think with the bag they can be located easily and some of the bags were heavy for them to carry them and run at the same time.”

The post UPDATED: Thousands of fleeing inmates abandoned luggage on Owerri streets appeared first on Vanguard News.

Like this: Like Loading...