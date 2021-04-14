By Henry Umoru – Abuja

The Senate upon resumption from its two weeks recess yesterday, adjourned plenary to another legislative day and that is today, Wednesday 14th March 2021, over the recent death of two members of the House of Representatives.

Prior to adjournment, the Senate held a minute silence in honour of both lawmakers who are members of the House of Representatives.

The decision to suspend plenary was carried out in line with the tradition of the National Assembly, following a motion moved by the Senate Leader, Yahaya Abdullahi, All Progressives Congress, APC, Kebbi North and seconded by the Minority Leader, Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe, Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Abia South.

Moving the motion, the Senate Leader said, “this Distinguished chamber and, to our Distinguished colleagues, the passing of two members of the National Assembly by names of Honourable Haruna Maitala, who until his demise represented Bassa/Jos North Federal Constituency of Plateau State, and who we lost on 2nd April 2021, in a ghastly motor accident.

“The second loss we suffered, was that of another Honourable member, Hon. Suleiman Aliyu Lere, representing Lere Federal Constituency from Kaduna State, whom we also lost on 6th April 2021.”

Abdullahi added: “Mr. President, Distinguished Colleagues, I rise in accordance with our tradition, to move two motions: one for the suspension on all other items scheduled for consideration on the order paper today; [And] also another motion for this Distinguished chamber to observe one-minute silence in honour of the departed, I so move.”

The President of the Senate, Senator Ahmad Lawan, while putting the motion to a voice vote which was unanimously supported by Senators, described the demise of the two lawmakers as “another sad development in the National Assembly.”

The Upper Chamber, thereafter, held a minute silence in honour of the deceased lawmakers before adjourning plenary till Wednesday, 14th April 2021.

