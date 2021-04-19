Shina Abubakar – Osogbo

Residents of Osogbo have accused Osun State Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola of nepotism following the appointment of the wife of the state Attorney General, Akande Yeside as his (AG’s) personal assistant.

Sulaiman Alabi, an Estate Agent described the action as illegal stressing that the Governor needs to reconsider the move.

Yeside, wife of Femi Akande, Chief Bisi Akande’s son who is the state Commissioner for Justice and Attorney-General was appointed his personal assistant by Governor Oyetola.

The letter titled, Appointment as Personal Assistant, reads, “I am pleased to inform you that governor of the State of Osun, Mr. Adegboyega Oyetola has approved your appointment as Personal Assistant to the Attorney General and Hon Commissioner for Justice with effect from 24th October 2019.

“While congratulating you on this well-deserved appointment, the state government count much on you that this elevation would enhance your performance with a view to moving the State of Osun to a greater height.”

Alabi said the action amounted to “complete disregard for rule of law”.

“For this to happen in respect of the office of the Attorney General point to the fact that many things were wrong in the state in respect of rule of law”.

Another resident, Babatunde Adewale condemned the action describing it as a slap on the people of the state.

“This is an insult to the people of the state that a husband is made the Commissioner and the wife is personal assistant, how do you sure there is accountability in the Ministry. The governor should address the illegality”, she said.

