US population growth slowed sharply during past decade

US population growth fell over the past decade to the second-slowest pace in history, the Census Bureau reported Monday, after Donald Trump’s tough crackdown brought immigration to a near halt.

In this image from video provided by the U.S. Census Bureau, acting director of the U.S. Census Bureau Ron Jarmin speaks as a graphic showing the U.S. population as of April 1, 2020, is displayed during a virtual news conference on Monday. Photo: VCG

The official 10-year count estimated that 331,449,281 people lived in the world’s third-most populous country on April 1, 2020. That was a 7.4 percent rise from 2010, when the official population stood at 308,745,538, the Census Bureau said.

The 10-year expansion was significantly slower than the previous decade, when the population grew by 9.7 percent, and was barely above the record low of 7.3 percent over 1930-40, when the US and the world were mired in the Great Depression. The population growth rate accelerated with the “baby boomer” birth surge after World War II, but since the early 1950s has been on a fairly steady decline. That was only interrupted for a few years in the 1990s when millions of migrants, mostly Mexicans, entered the country without documents and stayed.

Since then, data shows the drop-off has been sharp. In the past decade, researchers have said that the deep, yearlong economic slump from the 2008 financial crisis contributed to the slowdown, with a lower birth rate and with many Mexican migrants returning to their country.

In addition, after he became president in 2017, Trump sought to sharply cut legal immigration and halt illegal immigration completely.

