Top US health authorities recommended a “pause” in the use of the Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine “out of an abundance of caution” as they investigate any links between it and blood clots, a regulator said Tuesday. The US Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control are assessing the “potential significance” of […]

