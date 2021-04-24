CDC officials who presented the data on Friday, 23 April, said a few cases of blood clots in men were being reviewed, too.

The officials also said it was important for women to be told about the potential risks of the vaccine so they could decide whether to seek alternatives.

Symptoms can arise within three weeks of vaccination and include acute headaches, shortness of breath, and leg and abdominal pain.

US health officials are warning doctors that heparin, a common treatment for blood clots, can worsen the vaccine-linked condition.

The US paused the use of the single-dose shot earlier this month over a few reports of blood clotting in the brain post-vaccine among US women.

Following the advice, all federal sites in the US stopped using the vaccine.

It was not the first setback for J&J in its US coronavirus vaccine rollout. Last month, the ingredients for up to 15 million doses of the pharmaceutical giant’s vaccine were ruined at a Baltimore facility.