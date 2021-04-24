US health regulators have lifted an 11-day pause on the Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 jab but will add a warning label about the potential for extremely rare blood clots.
A Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) panel earlier approved restarting the US rollout of the shot.
Fifteen vaccine recipients suffered from a dangerous blood clot out of nearly eight million given the jab.
This week, Europe’s drug regulator also ended restrictions on the J&J vaccine.
European regulators this month also linked similar, highly unusual blood clots to the AstraZeneca Covid-19 shot, but found the benefits of the drug outweighed any risks.
