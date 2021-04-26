Janet Osemudiamen

The ‘Nigerian Nightmare’ Kamaru Usman reportedly pocketed a whooping $1.5million for defeating Jorge Masvidal in their UFC 261 welterweight fight on Sunday morning.

Usman, who successfully defended his Welterweight championship belt for the fourth consecutive time following the victory, knocked out Masvidal with a second round punch.

The bout, which took place in front of 15,000 fans in Jacksonville, saw fans return to the UFC for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic.

Usman,walked away with a total of $1.5m from the show, including Pay-Per-View bonus as well as sponsorships.

The breakdown is as follows: $750,000 to show, $640,000 PPV bonus, $60,000 sponsorship bonus, and $50,000 ‘Performance of the Night’ bonus.

Meanwhile, Masvidal pocketed $800,000 despite losing on a big night. He earned $500,000 for showing up, $260,000 from PPV and $40,000 as sponsorship bonus.

Like this: Like Loading...