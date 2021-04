In times of coronavirus, it doesn’t get more Venetian than this. Venice began vaccinating Monday some of its elderly residents on a vaporetto, using one of the sturdy, public water buses that are the most convenient method of transport in the city known for its canals as a floating clinic. The one-day-only vaccination site was […]

The post Vaccinating in Venice on a vaporetto for Easter Monday appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.

Like this: Like Loading...