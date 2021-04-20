The Kobe Bryant estate has decided to not renew their partnership with Nike, the late NBA star’s widow Vanessa confirmed on Monday night. Kobe Bryant’s five-year post-retirement deal with the sporting apparel giant had expired earlier this month and there had been reports that Vanessa Bryant and the estate had grown frustrated with Nike’s limited […]

