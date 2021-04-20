Breaking News

Vanessa Bryant Reveals Kobe Bryant’s Partnership With Nike Is Over

The Kobe Bryant estate has decided to not renew their partnership with Nike, the late NBA star’s widow Vanessa confirmed on Monday night. Kobe Bryant’s five-year post-retirement deal with the sporting apparel giant had expired earlier this month and there had been reports that Vanessa Bryant and the estate had grown frustrated with Nike’s limited […]

