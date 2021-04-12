With the coronavirus pandemic creating rifle effects in the Nigerian economy, causing millions of people to lose jobs, and causing a rise in inflation, it is pertinent to recognise realtors who have leveraged their knowledge of the market to surpass their sales targets. In light of this, Veritasi Homes, a leading real estate company in Nigeria, and developers of the Camberwall Estates (Abijo and Ikate), is using this medium to announce its top twelve realtors for Q1 2021. This list was curated based on sales volume and revenue. These outstanding realtors are:

Weyimi Adeshina

Weyimi Adeshina is a graduate of the Houdegbe North American University with a degree in Business Administration. Inspired by the dreams of being a successful business mogul and a general achiever, she took on real estate to achieve her dreams. Today, Weyimi has a track record of closing sales leads. She loves travelling, learning something new every day, and staying controversy-free.

Temitope Taiwo

Taiwo Temitope started real estate when he was in school. Then, little did he know that what started as helping students and indigenes to get apartments was going to be his future career path. Despite the challenges he has faced in the industry, Temitope believes in being consistent. Hence, he is called “TERAMO’’ by friends and clients. He loves the happiness he brings to clients’ faces by offering them his services. Temitope’s success secrets are reading, praying, and consistency.

Oge Okolo

Oge Okolo is an Electrical Engineer who accidentally dabbled into sales and real estate sales. In just two years in the industry, Oge has made a praiseworthy impact. He ventured into real estate for its many facets in the entire value chain – property sales, rent, property flipping, off-plan sales, short lets, and investment packages. He draws his inspiration from mentors who have grown exceedingly, generating cash flow from the industry.

Olaitan Kolawole

Olaitan Kolawole is a graduate of Accounting from Lagos State University. Before joining the real estate industry in 2016, Olaitan ran an IT consultancy business. His love for beautiful spaces has kept him in business. His story is unique because he didn’t close a single property deal in the first four years of venturing into the industry. He is passionate about IT and Real Estate. Olaitan is inspired by goal-setters – famous athletes, entrepreneurs, or scientists who revolutionized how the world functions today. However, his greatest inspiration comes from God.

Ijeoma Lulu Ugwuegbulam

Ijeoma is a focused and purpose-driven woman who ventured into real estate out of the drive to offer exceptional services to home seekers and rewarding opportunities to property investors. She is a firm believer that anything is achievable once there is a focus. She is highly talented in opening and closing leads, as well as using the art of relationship marketing to drive sales.

Anthony Keke

Mr. Anthony Keke is the MD and CEO of Kingspath Concepts and Services popularly known as @kingspathproperty. Mr. Anthony embarked professionally into real estate by joining the sales team of Pazino Engineering and Construction Limited (Pazino Homes and Gardens) in the year 2018, where he headed the company sales and consultants team in Abuja as the senior sales consultant of the company. Owing to his outstanding sales performance, he became the sales ambassador of the company.

In 2020, he ventured into the luxury property market through his business, Kingspath Properties. In less than two years, he has trained over 1000 real estate consultants; closed a lot of deals, and earned some meritorious awards for his remarkable sales performance.

Uzoaku Okoro

Uzoaku is the founder of Uzi Realtors, a real estate consulting company born out of her unmatched interest and resolve to always guide real estate investors towards making the right decision and getting the best value for their investments. She has been in the real estate industry for about 5 years and has created a positive brand focused on getting the best for her clients. Out of her unparalleled desire to see people succeed in real estate, she also educates and coaches upcoming real estate representatives on how to navigate the waters of the industry. Uzoaku derives excitement and satisfaction from brokering deals that put smiles on the faces of her clients.

Adebowale Adedamola

Adebowale Adedamola is a graduate of Surface Hydrology from the Federal University of Agriculture Abeokuta. He attended IRW sales Academy and currently works as a sales Consultant at Veritasi Homes and Properties Limited. Damola, as he is fondly called, is inspired by continuous value creation to humanity. According to him, “a man can only discover his full potential when he knows there’s no limit to his potential”.

Simi Adedolapo

Similolu Adedolapo is a Real Estate Consultant and Business developer. With over two years of experience in the Real Estate space and a track record of successful sales, her knowledge of laws regulating the real estate industry, effective marketing techniques, and her participation in many self-development training programs has brought her to the spotlight in record time.

From her days as a student radio host at Great FM of the prestigious Obafemi Awolowo University, Star FM, LTV then to getting a diploma at National Broadcast Academy; to acting (Jenifa’s Diaries), Simi is a goal-getter and a solutions provider. As a member of The Real Estate Billionaire Sisters (RBS Realtors), Simi is set to change the stereotype of ‘women in Real Estate’.

Aderemi Salako

Aderemi Salako is a Civil Engineer and Realtor with over five years of experience. With his specialities in planning, designing, overseeing construction, and facility management skills, Aderemi brings extra to his real estate brokerage game. Aderemi is customer centric. According to him: “My driving principle is to treat my clients the way I would want to be treated”.

Chiamaka Madubuike Marycollette

Chiamaka Madubuike Marycollette’s love for business brought her into the real estate industry. One factor responsible for her success is a community of forward-thinking people who continuously support her goals. She refers to herself as ” a great hustler, a goal getter, and a consistent person”. Chiamaka loves music and charity work.

Adedeji Adekusibe

Adedeji Adekusibe Oke is the MD/CEO of Suitable Shelters Ltd, a real estate marketing and investment company based in Lagos, Nigeria. With over five years of experience gleaned from working with reputable companies, Mr. Adedeji’s dream is to make land and homeownership a reality for our esteemed clients. He is also currently a team lead with the Real Estate Millionaires (REMS).

The post Veritasi Homes Recognises 12 Outstanding Realtors for Q1 2021 appeared first on Vanguard News.

Like this: Like Loading...