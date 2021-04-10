Veteran Nollywood actor, Bruno Iwuoha has passed on after a prolonged battle with diabetes.

The spokesperson for the Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN), Monalisa China Coker broke the news in a statement.

“It is on a sad note that we announce the passing away of our elder colleague and active member of AGN Abuja, Bruno Obinna Iwuoha. He died in the early hours of this morning (10/04/2021) after a prolonged battle with diabetes,” the statement read.

It is understood that the Abia state-born actor died at the National Hospital Abuja in the early hours of Saturday where he had been in a coma for about three weeks.

The statement also quoted Ejezie Emeka Rollas, AGN’s national president, as commiserating with members of the body as well as the deceased’s friends and family.

Until his death, Iwuoha was a household name in the country’s movie landscape with strings of honours including ‘Best Supporting Actor’ award at the third Africa Movie Academy Awards (AMAA).

He was also a regular face in Nollywood in the early 2000s featuring in movies like ‘World Apart,’ ‘Magic Cap,’ ‘Keeping Close,’ ‘Another Bondage,’ ‘Faces Of Love,’ and ‘Days Of Hatred,’ among others.

Tributes have started to pour in for the deceased as words of demise continue to spread.

Bruno Iwuoha hails from Ehime Mbano Local Government Area in Umunumo Umuanunu kindred, Imo state. He was aged 68 years, survived by his wife and six children

Like this: Like Loading...