Veteran Nigerian actor, Bruno Iwuoha, has died after a prolonged battle with diabetes. He was 68 years old. Iwuoha died in the early hours of Saturday, April 10, at the National Hospital Abuja. A statement signed by the Director of Communications, Actors Guild of Nigeria, Monalisa Chinda Coker, reads, “It is on a sad note […]

The post Veteran Nigerian Actor, Bruno Iwuoha, Dies At 68 appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.

