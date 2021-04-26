Following reports of the violent tribal clash that erupted in the Ojo area of Lagos, videos have emerged showing the Nigerian military and policemen looking on while some hoodlums embarked on a rampage at the Lagos State University.

As the hoodlums continued to destroy several cars parked around the LASU premises, the security operatives neither stopped nor apprehended them, a development that has begun to generate controversy.

The Street Journal had earlier reported that the incident began as a minor disagreement between Hausa motorcyclists and members of the National Union of Road Transport Workers, NURTW, in the area.

The incident which began Monday morning soon degenerated into a tribal clash as Hausa and Yoruba youths confronted themselves, with all manner of weapons.

According to an eyewitness, the clash started when Hausa motorcyclists gathered themselves to protest constant harassment by the road union members after a Hausa motorcyclist was allegedly beaten and stabbed to death.

The fight which began with an exchange of stones between members of the opposing camps, soon degenerated into a full-blown crisis, as sporadic gunshots were heard at the scene.

Members of the road union kept on wailing in the streets, shouting ‘e no concern una’, insisting that the fight was between them and the Okada riders.

According to reports, the Hausa youths who wrecked havoc came from the nearby Alabarago, where a majority of them reside.

Watch the video below:

