What began as a minor clash between Hausa motorcyclists and members of the National Union of Road Transport Workers, NURTW, in the Iyana-Iba area of Ojo, Lagos, quickly degenerated into a tribal clash, early Monday morning, as Hausa and Yoruba youths confronted themselves, wielding dangerous weapons.

The fracas according to eyewitnesses began when Hausa motorcyclists gathered themselves to protest constant harassment by the road union members after a Hausa motorcyclist was allegedly beaten and stabbed to death.

The fight which began with an exchange of stones between members of the union and the motorcyclists, soon degenerated into a full-blown crisis, as sporadic gunshots were heard at the scene.

