A tenant in Kenya has narrated his journey to prison which came after he refused to heed the sexual advances made by his landlady.

The tenant who gave his name as Paul Ngige narrated his ordeal to a local television station, Inooro TV.

According to the tenant, his lady invited him to her house to fix her television set and while at it, she began to make passes at him which he rejected.

The tenant said:

“I was a truck driver and I rented a house from the lady who had an ailing husband. One day, the woman invited me to her house to make repairs on the television set of which I accepted.

“After finishing my repairs, I saw my landlady sitting on a chair naked and requested me to make moves to her. I excused myself to the house and did not return. On the following morning,

“I was summoned at the police station and was put in a cell the moment I reported. The woman later accused me or raping her daughter and that’s why I am serving my jail term.”

Making reference to the tenant’s story, several men in Kenya raised allegations that it has been hard for males to find justice, claiming that Kenyan laws favour mainly women.

