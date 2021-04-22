By Emmanuel Okogba

House of Representatives member, Yusuf Gagdi has said Nigerians should equally be held responsible for Isa Pantami becoming a minister in the wake of the controversy trailing comments he made in the past.

Pantami’s comments have been a major talking point since it resurfaced, leading to calls for his resignation or outright sack.

Gagdi who represents Pankshin/Kanam/Kanke federal constituency of Plateau State and Chairman House Committee on Navy said those who were in possession of the video that had Pantami making those comments should have produced it before his screening and eventual confirmation by the National Assembly.

According to him, since they didn’t do that then, they should equally be held responsible for the uproar it has caused.

Absolving the National Assembly and Department of State Services, DSS, from taking all the blames, Gagdi said, “the National Assembly and DSS is not God. You will never get every information about every individual during confirmation because NASS is not God. You don’t have the capacity to know everything about me. So, it is what the DSS know that they recommended and it is equally what the National Assembly saw that they recommended.

“If you want to hold National Assembly responsible, what of you as an individual? Over 180 million Nigerians, you were unable to. The announcement was made, the man was presented to the floor of the Senate, he was screened and no individual out of over 180 million Nigerians was able to remember that comment made to write petition to the National Assembly for them to act or not to act.

“So, if National Assembly should be held responsible or the DSS, the people of this country should equally be held responsible because they were unable to do their job by bringing the information to the National Assembly.”

Reports last week alleged that the minister had ties with some terrorist groups.

