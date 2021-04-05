A kidnap syndicate responsible for the abduction of three Zenith Bank managers in Warri have been arrested and paraded by the Delta State Police Command.

It was gathered that the syndicate smoothly carried out their operation due to the active role played by one Owen Akpakpa, a driver who worked with Zenith Bank for over 10 years.

Owen was said to have provided the syndicate with full details and movements of his senior colleagues.

The kidnappers abducted their first victim, Dan, on October 5, 2020. The second victim was Zuwa, who was whisked away on December 29, 2020. One Isioma was the third victim and she was abducted on February 11, 2021.

The suspects confessed that the family of the victims paid between N10m and N20m as ransoms in exchange for their freedom.

It was learned that suspects reaped bountifully from the kidnapping business as they had proceeded to build their houses in the choicest areas of the Delta metropolis.

The criminals met their end when crack detectives of the police intelligence response team took them by storm on February 28, 2021.

Speaking to newsmen, Owen said:

“I was a former staff (driver) of Zenith Bank. The three kidnaps that happened, I was the one that brought the job.

“I brought the idea to them telling them that there are people in Zenith Bank that we could kidnap to raise money. They agreed. We traced Mr. Dan of the Urhobo College branch to his residence and the operation was carried out.”

Owen added that he didn’t know how the syndicate carried out the operation. His only concern was his commission.

