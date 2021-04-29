A video of Nollywood actor, Baba Ijesha, pleading for forgiveness after he was confronted for sexually molesting a 14-year-old girl, now identified as comedienne Princess’ daughter, has emerged online.

The video was shared by actress, Iyabo Ojo.

This comes a day after Princess gave a detailed account of how the victim who resides with her, was allegedly molested by the actor seven years ago.

She mentioned that the victim recently opened up to her that it was the actor who molested her.

She explained that she had to hatch a plan to get Baba Ijesha arrested and invited him to her house where she planted a secret CCTV camera. After Princess and other occupants of the house stepped out, he attempted to sexually assault the victim again.

After reports emerged that the police planned to free the actor on Friday, several actors, including Iyabo Ojo and Tonto Dike have been protesting the proposed release.

The video shared captured the actor pleading for forgiveness in both English and Yoruba language. He also blamed the devil for his action saying, “‘Please forgive me. I don’t know what is wrong with me. Please forgive me. I have a spiritual problem.”

Watch Baba Ijesha pleading for forgiveness below

