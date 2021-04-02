The gunmen who came on motorbikes in their numbers left many persons injured before leaving the affected Community. An eye witness in the area, Mr Amos Otubo told Vanguard that they were relaxing at their village square when the gunmen stormed the village in a commando-like fashion and abducted their victims.

“On arrival, the gunmen were seen putting on military uniforms as bike carried three persons. They felt relaxed when saw them, thinking that they were military men on special duty considering the crisis in Effium Community in Ohaukwu Local Government Area of Ebonyi State. We were still at the village square taking fresh air and discussing when we suddenly started hearing gunshot everywhere in their village and people started running to take cover.

“While I was where I was hiding, I was able to spot one person’s face who is a member of the village (name withheld). He was the one that led the operation from one house to another. I and my friend had to take cover too because the village had been thrown into confusion.

“The gunmen continued shooting for about 45 minutes to 1 hour before they abducted our village Head and four other persons. They would have abducted more if not for the villagers that were shouting and screaming on top of their voices. So, they decided to leave with the persons they so far abducted. The suspects were equally aware that the youths could mobilize to wage war against them, so they left hastily. We are now living in fear and tension because nobody knows what will happen by tomorrow or when next they will come back.”

The kidnappers also robbed people of their personal belongings before taking their victims away. A close source to the family of the Village Head explained that one of the abductees had made contact with his family.

According to the source: “One of the abductees (name withheld) said they were taken to Igwelede-oha in Okposhi Ngbo Community in Ohaukwu LGA of the State. The kidnapper’s hideout is in Ejilewe in Ukwagba Ngbo Primary School in Ohaukwu Local Government Area. The Police had told me to report the matter so that they can take proactive action towards the recovery of the victims.”

Efforts are said to be on by both the Police and the State Government to ensure the release of the victims.